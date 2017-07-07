Protesters try to storm police barricades around G20 summit venue in Hamburg

Protesters try to storm police barricades around G20 summit venue in HamburgWorld July 07, 15:36
HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Around 350 activists in Hamburg have tried to storm police barricades and enter the red zone - the blocked-off area close to the G20 summit venue, the city’s law enforcement authorities reported on Friday.
"Officers used tear gas and batons on demonstrators," the police reported.
#Germany: Schwarze Block protesters setting random cars on fire during their anti-G20 #WelcomeToHell protest. https://t.co/eumxIduo84 pic.twitter.com/oSxPLXfOmn— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) 7 July 2017
According to TASS reporters, the protesters are damaging shop fronts, burning cars, erecting barricades out of building materials, concrete blocks, traffic signs, sticks and other objects. Police use armored bulldozers to remove them.
The summit participants could feel the protest results: the protesters slashed the tires of a Canadian delegation car and smashed the windows in the consulate of Mongolia.
A press conference of the protest organizers is being held in the so-called alternative media center. They accused authorities of using excessive force and demanded First Mayor of Hamburg Olaf Scholz to replace police chiefs in Hamburg.
Human rights activist Gabriele Heinecke, acting for the protesters, said the police prevented them from visiting their detained friends. She said the protest was peaceful, speaking at the alternative media center.