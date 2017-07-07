Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Protesters try to storm police barricades around G20 summit venue in Hamburg

World
July 07, 15:36 UTC+3 HAMBURG

German media reported earlier that unknown men attacked security guards at the hotel where Putin and his delegation are staying

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Around 350 activists in Hamburg have tried to storm police barricades and enter the red zone - the blocked-off area close to the G20 summit venue, the city’s law enforcement authorities reported on Friday.

"Officers used tear gas and batons on demonstrators," the police reported.

According to TASS reporters, the protesters are damaging shop fronts, burning cars, erecting barricades out of building materials, concrete blocks, traffic signs, sticks and other objects. Police use armored bulldozers to remove them.

Read also

Putin’s delegation finds out from media that guards at his Hamburg hotel were assaulted

The summit participants could feel the protest results: the protesters slashed the tires of a Canadian delegation car and smashed the windows in the consulate of Mongolia.

A press conference of the protest organizers is being held in the so-called alternative media center. They accused authorities of using excessive force and demanded First Mayor of Hamburg Olaf Scholz to replace police chiefs in Hamburg.

Human rights activist Gabriele Heinecke, acting for the protesters, said the police prevented them from visiting their detained friends. She said the protest was peaceful, speaking at the alternative media center.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin’s delegation finds out from media that guards at his Hamburg hotel were assaulted
2
Putin and Trump shake hands at G20 summit
3
Protesters try to storm police barricades around G20 summit venue in Hamburg
4
Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming Putin
5
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
6
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
7
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
TOP STORIES
Реклама