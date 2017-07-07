Back to Main page
Putin’s delegation finds out from media that guards at his Hamburg hotel were assaulted

World
July 07, 15:26 UTC+3 HAMBURG

German newspaper Bild reported on its website that unknown men attacked security guards at the hotel where Putin and his delegation are staying

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/.. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday he was unaware of an incident at a hotel in the German city of Hamburg where Russian President Vladimir Putin is staying during the G20 summit.

"We’ve heard about this for the first time," Peskov said when asked to comment on media reports that the hotel’s security guards were attacked.

The German newspaper Bild reported on its website that unknown men assaulted security guards at the hotel where Putin and his delegation are staying. According to the report, the attack was carried out against security at the Park Hyatt hotel.

During the alleged attack, Putin was staying in another area of the city in the Congress Center where the G20 summit is held.

