Lukashenko calls for Europe not to push Belarus towards decision on death penalty

World
July 05, 17:08 UTC+3 MINSK

"Time is needed to abolish death penalty," the Belarusian leader said

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

© AP Photo/Sergei Grits, Pool

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin mum on initiative to introduce death penalty for terrorists

MINSK, July 5. /TASS/. Belarus will solve the death penalty issue, but it needs time and understanding of the European states, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, speaking at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

"Time is needed to abolish death penalty. So, please, do not push us. We know what it is about and what your demands are. And, I’m sure, we will gradually approach the solution to this problem," Lukashenko said, addressing the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly members.

The Belarusian leader stated that the republic heard of the proposals to abolish death penalty. "We hear about these proposals. Still, no civilized European state can go against the will of the people who voted for its preservation at the referendum by a majority of votes," the Belarusian president noted.

Persons
Alexander Lukashenko
Countries
Belarus
Реклама