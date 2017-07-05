Lukashenko calls for Europe not to push Belarus towards decision on death penalty

Russia's ambassador to US frustrated rather than flattered by his popularity in WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 17:48
Italian artist sheds 2 kg in one day producing Putin’s portraitSociety & Culture July 05, 17:27
Russia to organize alternative tournament in case Paralympic team banned from 2018 GamesSport July 05, 17:21
Moscow’s US envoy doubts Washington will give up on meddling in Russian politicsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 17:16
Lukashenko calls for Europe not to push Belarus towards decision on death penaltyWorld July 05, 17:08
Zero cases of fans’ misbehavior registered at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in RussiaSport July 05, 16:40
The bikini's birthday: a look back at 70 years of revolutionary swimwearSociety & Culture July 05, 16:32
Russian strategic bombers strike IS terrorists’ facilities with cruise missiles in SyriaMilitary & Defense July 05, 16:28
Russia’s digital economy program to require $1.6 bln — ministerBusiness & Economy July 05, 16:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MINSK, July 5. /TASS/. Belarus will solve the death penalty issue, but it needs time and understanding of the European states, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, speaking at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.
"Time is needed to abolish death penalty. So, please, do not push us. We know what it is about and what your demands are. And, I’m sure, we will gradually approach the solution to this problem," Lukashenko said, addressing the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly members.
The Belarusian leader stated that the republic heard of the proposals to abolish death penalty. "We hear about these proposals. Still, no civilized European state can go against the will of the people who voted for its preservation at the referendum by a majority of votes," the Belarusian president noted.