Kremlin declines to comment on initiative to introduce death penalty for terrorists

Moscow and Tehran call for resolving Qatar crisis through dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 09, 10:36
Kremlin declines to comment on initiative to introduce death penalty for terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 09, 10:19
SCO summit kicks off in AstanaWorld June 09, 9:41
North Korea confirms successful missile test — state mediaWorld June 09, 8:41
UK Conservative party loses parliamentary majorityWorld June 09, 8:09
Japanese parliament passes bill on Emperor Akihito’s abdicationWorld June 09, 7:46
UK Labor leader Corbyn retains his parliamentary seatWorld June 09, 5:51
May, three key members of her cabinet reelected to UK parliamentWorld June 09, 5:32
May's Conservative party may lose parliamentary majority — exit pollWorld June 09, 0:51
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on a State Duma member’s initiative to introduce death penalty for terrorists.
"No, I haven’t heard about it. There are many MPs," he said. "We don’t know what this initiative is about but the president’s stance on death penalty is no secret as he clarified it many times," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the lawmaker’s initiative.
Chairman of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on security and combating corruption Vasily Piskarev earlier proposed that Russia’s courts be given the right to sentence terrorists to death, while death sentences be carried out after Russia lifts the moratorium on the death penalty.