Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin declines to comment on initiative to introduce death penalty for terrorists

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 09, 10:19 UTC+3

Peskov has added that the Russian president’s stance on death penalty is "no secret as he clarified it many times"

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on a State Duma member’s initiative to introduce death penalty for terrorists.

"No, I haven’t heard about it. There are many MPs," he said. "We don’t know what this initiative is about but the president’s stance on death penalty is no secret as he clarified it many times," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the lawmaker’s initiative.

Chairman of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on security and combating corruption Vasily Piskarev earlier proposed that Russia’s courts be given the right to sentence terrorists to death, while death sentences be carried out after Russia lifts the moratorium on the death penalty.

Read also

Politician demands terrorists get death penalty in the wake of Nice attack

Russian chief investigator speaks in favor of restoring death penalty in Russia

Russian lawmakers submit bill on death penalty for terrorism

Kremlin administration chief: Introduction of death penalty for terrorists is premature

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow and Tehran call for resolving Qatar crisis through dialogue
2
SCO summit kicks off in Astana
3
UN head’s spokesman evades question on Russian candidate to counter-terrorism post
4
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
5
Number of dollar billionaires up 11% in Russia last year
6
US Department of State comments on coalition's strike on Syrian government troops
7
North Korea confirms successful missile test — state media
TOP STORIES
Реклама