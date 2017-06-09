Kremlin declines to comment on initiative to introduce death penalty for terrorists

ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on a State Duma member’s initiative to introduce death penalty for terrorists.

"No, I haven’t heard about it. There are many MPs," he said. "We don’t know what this initiative is about but the president’s stance on death penalty is no secret as he clarified it many times," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the lawmaker’s initiative.

Chairman of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on security and combating corruption Vasily Piskarev earlier proposed that Russia’s courts be given the right to sentence terrorists to death, while death sentences be carried out after Russia lifts the moratorium on the death penalty.