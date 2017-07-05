North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable ICBM during latest launch

Government extends tit-for-tat sanctions against West in line with Putin's decreeRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 7:59
PYONGYANG, July 5. /TASS/. The Hwason-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), test-launched by North Korea on Tuesday, is nuclear-capable, the country’s official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.
According to the agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "personally oversaw" the launch of the missile, "capable of carrying a heavy nuclear warhead" and of "hitting the American continent." Simultaneously, a mobile launcher for the missile was also tested.
Kim described the launch as "another victory of the Korean people in the fight against the US-led imperialists."
"North Korea’s strategic stance was taken to a new level, because the country now has nuclear and hydrogen bombs and an intercontinental ballistic missile," he said.
The North Korean leader said his country would pursue its nuclear and ballistic missile programs "regardless of sanctions and pressure from hostile forces" and will stay away from international discussions on the issue "until the US hostile policy toward Pyongyang is over."
North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile on Tuesday. After the launch, the missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers, covered the distance of 933 kilometers within 39 minutes and hit the designated target in the Sea of Japan.
According to KCNA, the test "had no negative impact on the defense of neighboring states.".