Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea — US mission to UN

World
July 05, 2:25 UTC+3 UN

The Security Council session will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Share
1 pages in this article
©  AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

UN, July 5. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the latest North Korean missile launch, the US Mission to the United Nations said.

"A short time ago, [US] Ambassador [to the UN] Nikki Haley and her counterparts from Japan and the Republic of Korea requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting to be held in the open chamber in response to North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch," the mission said in a statement.

"The Security Council session will be held tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. EDT," the statement reads.

On Tuesday, North Korea’s television announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers within 29 minutes.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the North Korean missile could be a medium-range one, because it rose to the altitude of 535 km, way below the declared 2,802 kilometers, and covered the distance of about 510 kilometers. The US Department of Defense has published similar figures.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin presents Chinese president with Russia’s highest state award
2
Scientists call Arctic 'blank space' on world archaeology map
3
Expert sees Pyongyang’s new missile launch as game-changer in US-North Korean relations
4
Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shells
5
Russian state nuclear corporation announces tender to build new units of NPP in Hungary
6
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea — US mission to UN
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Реклама