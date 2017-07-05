UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea — US mission to UN

UN, July 5. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the latest North Korean missile launch, the US Mission to the United Nations said.

"A short time ago, [US] Ambassador [to the UN] Nikki Haley and her counterparts from Japan and the Republic of Korea requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting to be held in the open chamber in response to North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch," the mission said in a statement.

"The Security Council session will be held tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. EDT," the statement reads.

On Tuesday, North Korea’s television announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers within 29 minutes.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the North Korean missile could be a medium-range one, because it rose to the altitude of 535 km, way below the declared 2,802 kilometers, and covered the distance of about 510 kilometers. The US Department of Defense has published similar figures.