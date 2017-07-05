Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US, South Korea hold live firing drills in wake of Pyongyang’s latest missile launch

World
July 05, 3:08 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Washington reiterated that its commitment "to the defense of the Republic of Korea in the face of threats is ironclad"

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. The armed forces of the US and South Korea held joint live firing drills in response to North Korea’s latest missile launch, the US Pacific Command said on Tuesday.

Read also

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea — US mission to UN

The drills, intended to respond to "North Korea’s destabilizing and unlawful actions," involved launches from US ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) and South Korea’s Hyunmoo Missile II at targets in South Korea’s territorial waters.

According to the US military command, those missile systems can be deployed rapidly and provide deep strike precision capability.

Washington reiterated that its commitment "to the defense of the Republic of Korea in the face of threats is ironclad."

North Korea’s television earlier announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers within 29 minutes, the North Korean television added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin presents Chinese president with Russia’s highest state award
2
Scientists call Arctic 'blank space' on world archaeology map
3
Expert sees Pyongyang’s new missile launch as game-changer in US-North Korean relations
4
Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shells
5
Russian state nuclear corporation announces tender to build new units of NPP in Hungary
6
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea — US mission to UN
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Реклама