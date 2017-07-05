US, South Korea hold live firing drills in wake of Pyongyang’s latest missile launch

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. The armed forces of the US and South Korea held joint live firing drills in response to North Korea’s latest missile launch, the US Pacific Command said on Tuesday.

The drills, intended to respond to "North Korea’s destabilizing and unlawful actions," involved launches from US ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) and South Korea’s Hyunmoo Missile II at targets in South Korea’s territorial waters.

According to the US military command, those missile systems can be deployed rapidly and provide deep strike precision capability.

Washington reiterated that its commitment "to the defense of the Republic of Korea in the face of threats is ironclad."

North Korea’s television earlier announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers within 29 minutes, the North Korean television added.