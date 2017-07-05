US, South Korea hold live firing drills in wake of Pyongyang’s latest missile launch

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea — US mission to UNWorld July 05, 2:25
Russia expects up to one million tourists for 2018 FIFA World CupSport July 04, 20:50
Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod attractive for Britain ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup — diplomatSport July 04, 20:20
Russian military police may be deployed in Syria’s buffer zonesMilitary & Defense July 04, 19:23
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planetsScience & Space July 04, 18:47
Russia, China urge world community to support their joint initiative on Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 18:17
Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shellsMilitary & Defense July 04, 18:09
Putin points out tourist exchanges between Russia and China grew by one-thirdBusiness & Economy July 04, 17:22
Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 17:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. The armed forces of the US and South Korea held joint live firing drills in response to North Korea’s latest missile launch, the US Pacific Command said on Tuesday.
The drills, intended to respond to "North Korea’s destabilizing and unlawful actions," involved launches from US ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) and South Korea’s Hyunmoo Missile II at targets in South Korea’s territorial waters.
According to the US military command, those missile systems can be deployed rapidly and provide deep strike precision capability.
Washington reiterated that its commitment "to the defense of the Republic of Korea in the face of threats is ironclad."
North Korea’s television earlier announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers within 29 minutes, the North Korean television added.