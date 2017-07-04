Chinese foreign ministry condemns North Korea’s missile launch

BEIJING, July 4. /TASS/. Beijing condemns North Korea’s new missile launch and calls on Pyongyang to abide by the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"The United Nations Security Council has made decisions concerning North Korea and its technologies, as well as its activities," he said adding that China opposed North Korea’s missile launches.

"We call on Pyongyang to abide by the decisions made by the United Nations Security Council and pave the way for improving the situation," the Chinese diplomat added.

"At the moment, the parties need to maintain restraint and refrain from actions that could lead to rising tensions," Geng Shuang noted. "Stability should be maintained," he said.

North Korea’s television earlier announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers in 29 minutes, the North Korean television added. The missile launch was ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said that the missile launched by North Korean had exceeded an altitude of 2,500 kilometers and allegedly landed in the Sea of Japan in the country’s exclusive economic zone.