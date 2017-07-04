Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese foreign ministry condemns North Korea’s missile launch

World
July 04, 11:15 UTC+3 BEIJING
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, July 4. /TASS/. Beijing condemns North Korea’s new missile launch and calls on Pyongyang to abide by the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Read also

North Korea claims successful launch of Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile

"The United Nations Security Council has made decisions concerning North Korea and its technologies, as well as its activities," he said adding that China opposed North Korea’s missile launches.

"We call on Pyongyang to abide by the decisions made by the United Nations Security Council and pave the way for improving the situation," the Chinese diplomat added.

"At the moment, the parties need to maintain restraint and refrain from actions that could lead to rising tensions," Geng Shuang noted. "Stability should be maintained," he said.

North Korea’s television earlier announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers in 29 minutes, the North Korean television added. The missile launch was ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said that the missile launched by North Korean had exceeded an altitude of 2,500 kilometers and allegedly landed in the Sea of Japan in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the world
2
Over 3,000 Baltic Fleet servicemen involved in military drills in Russia's West
3
TV: North Korea launches missile that may fall in exclusive economic zone of Japan
4
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US
5
Senator assures all conditions created for operation of Russian base in Kyrgyzstan
6
Russian diplomat says Nord Stream 2 to be implemented despite EC games
7
Kremlin dismisses spike in capital outflow from Russia as short-term market correction
TOP STORIES
Реклама