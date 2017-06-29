Belarusian president attends meeting of Russian media chief editors club hosted by TASS

Over 26,000 foreign guests received Fan-IDs for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup — Deputy PMSport June 29, 21:18
MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. On Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attended a meeting of the Russian media chief editors club, hosted by TASS. A confidential discussion lasted about three hours.
Lukashenko clarified Minsk’s position on a number of global issues, including relations with Russia, particularly trade and economic cooperation, as well as relations with Europe. The Belarusian president also voiced his expectations for the next meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, scheduled to be held on June 30. He also evaluated the situation in Ukraine, interaction between the CIS countries and activities aimed at solving migration control issues.
The Belarusian delegation feasted participants in the meeting on the country’s traditional treats.