China's president plans to meet with Russian PM during official visit

BEIJING, June 29. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev when he will be in Russia on an official visit on June 3-4, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Li Hiulai said on Thursday.
"During his visit, President Xi Jinping will also meet with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. They will discuss practical cooperation in a wide range of spheres," he said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay official visits to Russia and Germany in a period from July 3 through 6. At the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he will also attend a Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg on July 7-8.