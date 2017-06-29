Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China's president plans to meet with Russian PM during official visit

World
June 29, 7:57 UTC+3 BEIJING
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

Russia, China fostering strategic relations — Lavrov

BEIJING, June 29. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev when he will be in Russia on an official visit on June 3-4, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Li Hiulai said on Thursday.

"During his visit, President Xi Jinping will also meet with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. They will discuss practical cooperation in a wide range of spheres," he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay official visits to Russia and Germany in a period from July 3 through 6. At the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he will also attend a Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg on July 7-8.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warship
2
Russia may reduce presence on EU energy markets in next 20 years
3
Putin points to growing activities of foreign secret services against Russia
4
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
5
Russia’s advanced Lider-class destroyer to get nuclear propulsion unit
6
Russia’s latest seaborne air defense missile system undergoes sea trials
7
Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost region
TOP STORIES
Реклама