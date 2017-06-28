Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China hails Russia’s roadmap on Korean Peninsula settlement

World
June 28, 11:45 UTC+3 BEIJING

Russia and China maintain intense contacts on the roadmap

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, June 28. /TASS/. China welcomes the roadmap to resolve the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula proposed by Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia stands for diplomatic settlement of North Korean issue — presidential aide

"We welcome any initiatives and actions that will contribute to denuclearization as well as peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. We also remain open to Russia’s proposal," he said.

"The initiative of mutual suspension [of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and the US and South Korean military exercises] put forward by China is aimed at allaying the parties’ fears and resuming the six-party talks as soon as possible," the diplomat added.

"More and more countries have expressed understanding and support for the initiative, which coincides with Russia’s proposal. We maintain intense contacts on the roadmap," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow alarmed at US remarks that Damascus may be ‘preparing chemical attack’
2
Russia's Defense Ministry refutes BBC reports on alleged capture of Russian serviceman
3
Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack
4
Pilot model of advanced marine engine to be built in near future
5
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
6
Putin says St. Petersburg international naval show helps promote Russian hardware
7
Media: NSA-linked tools used in new large-scale cyber attack
TOP STORIES
Реклама