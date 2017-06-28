China hails Russia’s roadmap on Korean Peninsula settlement

BEIJING, June 28. /TASS/. China welcomes the roadmap to resolve the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula proposed by Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang told a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We welcome any initiatives and actions that will contribute to denuclearization as well as peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. We also remain open to Russia’s proposal," he said.

"The initiative of mutual suspension [of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and the US and South Korean military exercises] put forward by China is aimed at allaying the parties’ fears and resuming the six-party talks as soon as possible," the diplomat added.

"More and more countries have expressed understanding and support for the initiative, which coincides with Russia’s proposal. We maintain intense contacts on the roadmap," he said.