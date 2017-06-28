China hails Russia’s roadmap on Korean Peninsula settlement

Russia's Defense Ministry refutes BBC reports on alleged capture of Russian servicemanRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 12:50
Pilot model of advanced marine engine to be built in near futureMilitary & Defense June 28, 12:41
Moscow alarmed at US remarks that Damascus may be ‘preparing chemical attack’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 12:37
Poll shows Russians see US and Ukraine as main sources of military threatSociety & Culture June 28, 11:52
Putin says St. Petersburg international naval show helps promote Russian hardwareMilitary & Defense June 28, 11:47
Microsoft antivirus software able to protect equipment against Petya ransomware — companyBusiness & Economy June 28, 11:14
Russian government may establish $1.7 bln digital economy fundBusiness & Economy June 28, 11:07
Media: NSA-linked tools used in new large-scale cyber attackWorld June 28, 9:24
Russian helicopter crews hold drills in TajikistanMilitary & Defense June 28, 8:20
BEIJING, June 28. /TASS/. China welcomes the roadmap to resolve the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula proposed by Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang told a press briefing on Wednesday.
"We welcome any initiatives and actions that will contribute to denuclearization as well as peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. We also remain open to Russia’s proposal," he said.
"The initiative of mutual suspension [of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and the US and South Korean military exercises] put forward by China is aimed at allaying the parties’ fears and resuming the six-party talks as soon as possible," the diplomat added.
"More and more countries have expressed understanding and support for the initiative, which coincides with Russia’s proposal. We maintain intense contacts on the roadmap," he said.