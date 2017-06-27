Tehran and Moscow join efforts to resolve Syrian crisis

SEOUL, June 27. /TASS/. Tehran and Moscow have been coordinating their efforts aimed at finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said addressing the Second Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments (MSEAP) in Seoul.

"Iran supports the steps that the Syrian government has been taking to fight terrorism, and emphasizes the key role that the country’s people are playing in deciding their future," Larijani said. In this regard, he pointed to the need to search for political ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.

"Iran has been taking joint actions together with Russia in order to find a political solution for Syria," the Iranian parliament speaker added. Larijani also said that "it has led to introducing at least a temporary ceasefire." "There is no doubt that the support of the global community, and the countries of the region, in particular, may help pave the way for a peaceful and transparent solution to the Syrian issue," he concluded.