Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine says will try to have back its frozen 15 mln euro Eurovision guarantee

World
June 26, 21:44 UTC+3 KIEV

According to CEO of Ukraine’s National Public Broadcasting Company, a Swiss law firm is tackling this issue

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, June 26. /TASS/. Ukraine will take effort to have back its 15 million euro guarantee for hosting the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest that was frozen by a Swiss bank, Zurab Alasania, CEO of UA:PBC (Ukraine’s National Public Broadcasting Company), said on Monday.

"They must return our money and we will take effort to have it back," Ukrainskaya Pravda quoted him as saying.

According to Alasania, a Swiss law firm is tackling this issue.

Read also

Putin says he has no regrets about Russia’s decision not to take part in Eurovision

Salvador Sobral of Portugal wins 2017 Eurovision song contest in Kiev

Ukraine’s border guards refuse entry to Russian fans heading to Kiev for Eurovision

Poll shows most Russians support cancellation of Eurovision broadcast

Russia cancels Eurovision pre-party

Kremlin: Eurovision organizers ‘failed to fulfill their own rules’

On June 22, Ukraine’s National Public Broadcasting Company said it had been notified by that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) that the Geneva Debt Collection Office had initiated attachment proceedings of a sum of 15 million euro Ukraine had offered as a guarantee for hosting the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest. Neither reasons for the freeze nor the initiator of the proceedings were cited. The EBU has been unavailable for official comment.

Ukraine’s capital city of Kiev hosted the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest on May 9 through 13. As many as 42 countries took part in the contest. However, Russian contestant Yulia Samoilova could not participate as the Ukrainian Security Council (SBU) had issued a three-year travel ban against her, citing her performance in Crimea on June 27, 2015 as a reason. Following the ban, Russia’s Channel One cancelled the broadcast of the contest. The EBU promised to look at possible sanctions against Ukraine over this situation.

Salvador Sobral, who represented Portugal, won the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev. The 27-year-old singer performed a song called Amar Pelos Dois (of Love for Two), written by his sister.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile
2
Kremlin spokesman says Putin and Trump will meet in Hamburg
3
Russian submarines to be equipped with Kalibr missiles by 2025
4
Russian Navy to get four frigates by 2020
5
Russia developing new ICBMs capable of overcoming US missile shield — commander
6
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
7
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
TOP STORIES
Реклама