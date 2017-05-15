Putin says he has no regrets about Russia’s decision not to take part in Eurovision

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the decision not to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest was correct and that he has no regrets about it.

"As for Eurovision, those who wanted to watch it could do so online. I believe that our agencies involved in that process did the right thing when they refused to take part in it, because, from my point of view, the current authorities in Kiev are unable to host events of this kind," the president told a news conference on Monday.