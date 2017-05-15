Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says he has no regrets about Russia’s decision not to take part in Eurovision

Society & Culture
May 15, 13:55 UTC+3 BEIJING
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the decision not to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest was correct and that he has no regrets about it.

"As for Eurovision, those who wanted to watch it could do so online. I believe that our agencies involved in that process did the right thing when they refused to take part in it, because, from my point of view, the current authorities in Kiev are unable to host events of this kind," the president told a news conference on Monday.

Read also
Singer Salvador Sobral of Portugal during the 2017 Eurovision song contest

Salvador Sobral of Portugal wins 2017 Eurovision song contest in Kiev

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov talks, Putin's hockey goals and Russia's Victory Parade
5
Around eight million people take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Merkel in Sochi, the Met Gala 2017 and Star Wars in Moscow metro
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
2
Russia is developing advanced medium class drone
3
Putin concerned about cyber attacks
4
Russian military to perform observation flight over UK
5
Russia stands against expanding nuclear powers’ club, Putin says
6
Putin: Russia will actively participate in One Belt, One Road project
7
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — media
TOP STORIES
Реклама