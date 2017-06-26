Syrian ceasefire guarantors confirm their participation in Astana talks

ASTANA, June 26. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran have confirmed their participation in the next international meeting on Syria scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on July 4-5, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on Monday.

"We have received participation confirmation from all the guarantor countries, sent by the special representative of the Russian president, the special representative of the Turkish foreign minister, as well as the Turkish and Iranian deputy foreign ministers," Abdrakhmanov said.

According to the Kazakh top diplomat, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and the Jordanian delegation have also confirmed their participation. "We expect the United States to send their high-ranking representative to take part in the next Astana meeting as an observer," the Kazakh foreign minister added.

"We also expect the guarantor countries to finally confirm the participation of the Syrian government delegation, as well as the delegation of the armed opposition," Abdrakhmanov pointed out.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said earlier that a high-level meeting on settling the situation in Syria would be held in Astana on July 4-5. The guarantor countries - Russia, Iran and Turkey - are expected to consider documents concerning various aspects of the Syrian de-escalation zones, as well as discuss steps which need to be taken to ensure unhindered humanitarian access and restore infrastructure facilities.