Colombian police detain 8 people over suspected involvement in blast in Bogota

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Colombian police detained eight people who are suspected of organizing an explosion on June 17 at a shopping center in the country's capital, Bogota, head of the National Police of Colombia, General Jorge Nieto said.
"Today, a group of investigators conducted 10 searches in Bogota and Espinal, which resulted in detention of eight people," Nieto wrote in his Twitter. He added that there were four women among the detainees.
On June 17, an explosion hit the Centro Andino shopping center in ··Bogota. Mayor of Bogota Enrique Penalosa called the blast "a cowardly terrorist attack".
According to the National Police, the explosive device was planted in the women's toilet of the shopping center. As a result, three women died: one on the spot, two later died from their wounds in the hospital.