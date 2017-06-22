Azerbaijan’s forces destroy Armenian drone, Defense Ministry says

Terror attack in southern Afghanistan kills 29World June 22, 13:26
Press review: Trump not giving Kiev 'money for nothing' and UN picks counterterror chiefPress Review June 22, 13:00
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in AfghanistanRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 22, 12:56
Iskander missile system drills held in eastern RussiaMilitary & Defense June 22, 12:56
Gazprom, Asian banks discuss Nord Stream-2 financingBusiness & Economy June 22, 12:22
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monumentsWorld June 22, 12:20
Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 22, 12:03
Russia slams Syrian warplane’s downing as violation of international lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 22, 11:21
Russians to remember fallen heroes in 1941-1945 Great Patriotic WarSociety & Culture June 22, 1:28
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BAKU, June 22. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday that the country’s forces have destroyed an Armenian drone in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
"Late on June 21, an unmanned aerial vehicle of Armenia’s Armed Forces was destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. The drone "attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights over positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces in the Tertersky direction of the front."
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on rising tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday.
The highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh (Mountainous Karabakh) is a mostly Armenian-populated enclave inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. It was the first zone of inter-ethnic tensions and violence to appear on the map of the former USSR.
Even almost a quarter of a century after the breakup of the Soviet Union, Karabakh remains a so-called 'frozen conflict' on the post-Soviet space, as the region is the subject of a dispute between Azerbaijan and the local Armenian population that draws on strong support from fellow-countrymen in neighboring Armenia.