Azerbaijan’s forces destroy Armenian drone, Defense Ministry says

BAKU, June 22. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday that the country’s forces have destroyed an Armenian drone in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Late on June 21, an unmanned aerial vehicle of Armenia’s Armed Forces was destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. The drone "attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights over positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces in the Tertersky direction of the front."

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on rising tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday.

The highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh (Mountainous Karabakh) is a mostly Armenian-populated enclave inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. It was the first zone of inter-ethnic tensions and violence to appear on the map of the former USSR.

Even almost a quarter of a century after the breakup of the Soviet Union, Karabakh remains a so-called 'frozen conflict' on the post-Soviet space, as the region is the subject of a dispute between Azerbaijan and the local Armenian population that draws on strong support from fellow-countrymen in neighboring Armenia.