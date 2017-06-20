Back to Main page
Russian defense minister, French top diplomat discuss fight against terrorism in Syria

World
June 20, 17:55 UTC+3

The sides also discussed security issues in Europe

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian have exchanged views on combating terrorism in Syria and European security.

Putin: Russian and French fundamental interests come first

"I would like to exchange views with you on the issues related to the fight against terrorism in Syria and European security," Shoigu said at a meeting with Le Drian on Tuesday.

"There are too many questions in our bilateral relations and in global affairs related to the fight against terrorism. The world has not become calmer and more stable, but we have every opportunity to make it such, especially in what concerns the fight against terrorism. I hope that we will be able to take yet another step to combat this evil," the Russian defense minister said.

Syrian conflict
