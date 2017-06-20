Russian defense minister, French top diplomat discuss fight against terrorism in Syria

Russia ready to send tourists into spaceScience & Space June 20, 17:16
FIFA president praises Sochi’s Fisht StadiumSport June 20, 16:55
Russian troops to start Armata tank operational evaluation in 2019Military & Defense June 20, 16:46
Russia needs at least three Leader icebreakers for Northern Sea RouteBusiness & Economy June 20, 16:29
Nearly 40,000 spectators travel by metro on day of first Moscow Confederations Cup gameSport June 20, 16:15
Prosecutor pressing to sentence Russian real estate tycoon to 8 years behind barsBusiness & Economy June 20, 15:14
Flight tests of Russia’s new carrier rocket may start before 2022Science & Space June 20, 14:57
Russia's Alrosa mined 62.75 carat diamondBusiness & Economy June 20, 14:35
Russian senator warns ‘Tillerson Plan’ may be double-edged swordRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 14:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian have exchanged views on combating terrorism in Syria and European security.
"I would like to exchange views with you on the issues related to the fight against terrorism in Syria and European security," Shoigu said at a meeting with Le Drian on Tuesday.
"There are too many questions in our bilateral relations and in global affairs related to the fight against terrorism. The world has not become calmer and more stable, but we have every opportunity to make it such, especially in what concerns the fight against terrorism. I hope that we will be able to take yet another step to combat this evil," the Russian defense minister said.