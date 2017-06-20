European Court finds Russia’s LGBT legislation to be discriminatory

Press review: Syrian deconfliction woes and Kiev's Martial Law initiative for DonbassPress Review June 20, 13:00
Kremlin hopes US will urge Kiev to implement Minsk accordsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 12:57
Russia considers no counter-demands to US in response to Tillerson's planRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 12:33
Demand for Russian Eurobonds exceeds $6 blnBusiness & Economy June 20, 12:26
Kremlin declines to comment on possibility of open conflict between Russia, USRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 12:24
Ilyushin aircraft company developing new transport plane for Russia’s Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense June 20, 12:22
Russia’s new military transport plane to perform its debut flight in 2018Military & Defense June 20, 11:50
Kremlin unveils agenda of Russian and Brazilian presidents talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 11:26
Russia and Belarus ink deal on Su-30SM jet deliveriesMilitary & Defense June 20, 11:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, June 20. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has delivered its judgement in the Bayev and Others v. Russia case, which concerned a complaint against Russia’s legislation banning the promotion of homosexuality among underage children.
The Court stressed that it considered Russia’s decision to ban the promotion of homosexuality among minors to be a violation of Article 10 (freedom of expression) of the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as a violation of Article 14 (prohibition of discrimination) in conjunction with Article 10 of the Convention.
The court made this decision by six votes to one.
"The Court found in particular that, although the laws in question aimed primarily at protecting minors, the limits of those laws had not been clearly defined and their application had been arbitrary. Moreover, the very purpose of the laws and the way they were formulated and applied in the applicants’ case had been discriminatory and, overall, served no legitimate public interest. Indeed, by adopting such laws the authorities had reinforced stigma and prejudice and encouraged homophobia, which was incompatible with the values of a democratic society," the ECHR said in a press release.