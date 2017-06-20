Back to Main page
European Court finds Russia’s LGBT legislation to be discriminatory

World
June 20, 12:59 UTC+3 PARIS

Russia’s decision to ban the promotion of homosexuality among minors is violating Article 10 (freedom of expression) of the European Convention on Human Rights, the court finds

PARIS, June 20. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has delivered its judgement in the Bayev and Others v. Russia case, which concerned a complaint against Russia’s legislation banning the promotion of homosexuality among underage children.

No harassment of gays in Russia, Putin says in interview with Oliver Stone

The Court stressed that it considered Russia’s decision to ban the promotion of homosexuality among minors to be a violation of Article 10 (freedom of expression) of the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as a violation of Article 14 (prohibition of discrimination) in conjunction with Article 10 of the Convention.

The court made this decision by six votes to one.

"The Court found in particular that, although the laws in question aimed primarily at protecting minors, the limits of those laws had not been clearly defined and their application had been arbitrary. Moreover, the very purpose of the laws and the way they were formulated and applied in the applicants’ case had been discriminatory and, overall, served no legitimate public interest. Indeed, by adopting such laws the authorities had reinforced stigma and prejudice and encouraged homophobia, which was incompatible with the values of a democratic society," the ECHR said in a press release.

Human rights
