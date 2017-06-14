Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No harassment of gays in Russia, Putin says in interview with Oliver Stone

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 11:34 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Putin stressed that Russia’s society is "rather liberal" and "there is no situation like in some Muslim countries where homosexuals face death penalty"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentiev/Russian presidential press service/TASS

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. Individuals who are LGBT do not face any restriction of liberty in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has said in an interview with Hollywood director Oliver Stone.

Read also

EU Parliament demands probe into alleged persecution of gays in Chechnya

Chechnya’s speaker ready for probe into his alleged involvement in gay people’s tortures

Kremlin spokesman says no evidence of retaliation against gay people in Chechnya

Investigators probe into reported threats to journalists over anti-gay crackdown story

Kadyrov invites Macron, Merkel to visit Chechnya

Stone conducted a dozen interviews with Putin between 2015 and February 2017 for his four-part documentary on topics ranging from Russian-US relations, Syria, Ukraine to domestic policy, gay rights and Edward Snowden. The Putin Interviews premiered on the Showtime TV channel in the United States on June 12 and will continue through June 15. The documentary’s second series was released on Tuesday.

"We have no restrictions or harassment based on gender. Moreover, many people explicitly talk about their non-traditional sexual orientation. We maintain relations with them and many of them achieve outstanding results in their activity," Putin noted. "They even get state awards and orders for their achievements."

Defending Russia’s law banning propaganda of homosexuality among minors enacted in June 2013, Putin said: "The reasoning behind this law is to provide children with the opportunity to grow up without impacting their consciousness." "When they grow up, they may take any decision on their future, including private and sexual ones."

Putin stressed that Russia’s society is "rather liberal" and "there is no situation like in some Muslim countries where homosexuals face death penalty." When asked if this also refers to military in Russia, Putin said: "There is no ban."

Read also
View of Grozny City business centre from the Heart of Chechnya mosque

Russian human rights chief slams claims of 'anti-gay purge' in Chechnya as provocation

Stone asked if Putin would take a shower on a submarine with a gay man. The Russian leader replied in laughter: "I prefer not to go to the shower with him. Why provoke him? "But you know, I'm a Judo master as well as a Sambo master."

Putin said as a president he believes it is his duty to "uphold traditional and family values." "Because same-sex marriages will not produce any children. And we have to care about birth rates in our country," he stressed. "We need to reinforce families. At the same time, no one is saying that anyone should be persecuted."

Speaking about if same-sex couples can adopt children, Putin said: "Yes, this is possible. I cannot say that this is welcomed by our public. I say this frankly. As in my view, children will have a freer choice when they become adults if they grow up in a traditional family."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin vows adequate response to US missile shield plans
2
Snowden’s arrival in Russia took Moscow by surprise, Putin says
3
Putin says Washington seeks to prevent any rapprochement between Moscow and Kiev
4
Putin assures Russian government cannot conduct NSA-style mass surveillance
5
US Senate set to drastically limit investment in Russia’s energy projects
6
No harassment of gays in Russia, Putin says in interview with Oliver Stone
7
Russia’s Rostec plans to supply Ka-52K helicopters to Egypt
TOP STORIES
Реклама