Investigators probe into reported threats to journalists over anti-gay crackdown story

MOSCOW, April 17./TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee checks information from the Novaya Gazeta newspaper about threats to its reporters that allegedly come after they published a story about a crackdown on sexual minorities in Chechnya, the committee’s press service said.

"Investigation agencies of the Russian Investigative Committee are checking under the statutory procedure information from Novaya Gazeta representatives about threats against them in connection with the published story," it said.