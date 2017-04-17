Investigators probe into reported threats to journalists over anti-gay crackdown story

Spartak Moscow FC to mark 95th anniversary with tight grip on national champions’ titleSport April 17, 20:14
Russia's biggest Arctic transport company expands its cargo fleetBusiness & Economy April 17, 18:50
Artillery brigade in west Russia beefed up with multiple rocket launchersMilitary & Defense April 17, 18:24
Russia's economy moves back to positive zone of growth — IMF ChiefBusiness & Economy April 17, 18:03
FSB detains one of St. Petersburg terror attack organizersWorld April 17, 17:58
Kalashnikov Group’s drones help environmentalists fight poachersSociety & Culture April 17, 17:51
Putin signs bill into law tightening penalties for fan misconduct at sports eventsSport April 17, 17:32
OSCE observers say Turkey’s referendum fails to live up to Council of Europe standardsWorld April 17, 16:52
Russia's antimonopoly watchdog, Google make settlement agreementBusiness & Economy April 17, 16:28
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 17./TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee checks information from the Novaya Gazeta newspaper about threats to its reporters that allegedly come after they published a story about a crackdown on sexual minorities in Chechnya, the committee’s press service said.
"Investigation agencies of the Russian Investigative Committee are checking under the statutory procedure information from Novaya Gazeta representatives about threats against them in connection with the published story," it said.