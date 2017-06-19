Back to Main page
Muslim Council of Britain calls London attack violent manifestation of Islamophobia

World
June 19, 8:34 UTC+3 LONDON

According to the latest police reports, the attack has left one person dead, 10 others were injured

LONDON, June 19. /TASS/. The Muslim Council of Britain has called the incident in London where a vehicle hit pedestrians earlier on Monday the most violent manifestation of Islamophobia to date.

Van ploughing into crowd in London kills one, leaves ten injured

"Over the past weeks and months, Muslims have endured many incidents of Islamophobia, and this is the most violent manifestation to date," the organization’s Secretary General Harun Khan said in a statement. He described it as a terrorist attack condemning the incident.

"It appears that a white man in a van intentionally ploughed into a group of worshippers," the council said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said police had confirmed the incident was being treated as a potential terrorist attack and said she would chair an emergency response meeting later on Monday.

On June 19, at around 00:20 (02:20 Moscow Time), a van ploughed into pedestrians in London’s Finsbury Park area. The incident occurred when Muslims were returning after the night prayer.

According to the latest police reports, the attack has left one person dead, 10 others were injured, eight of them are in hospitals. The van’s driver, a 48-year-old man, was detained.

