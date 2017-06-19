Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Police say van ploughing into crowd in London kills one, leaves ten injured

World
June 19, 7:52 UTC+3 LONDON

The incident occurred in the Seven Sisters Road area, outside the Finsbury Park mosque

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yui Mok/PA via AP

LONDON, June 19. /TASS/. One person was killed and ten injured as a van ploughed into pedestrians in north London, the city police said in a statement on Monday.

"One man was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement reads. "Eight people injured were taken to three separate hospitals; two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries," the London police added.

The incident occurred in the Seven Sisters Road area, outside the Finsbury Park mosque.

According to the statement, "at this stage there are no reports of any persons having suffered any knife injuries."

"The driver of the van - a man aged 48 - was found detained by members of public at the scene and then arrested by police in connection with the incident. He has been taken to hospital as a precaution, and will be taken into custody once discharged. He will also be subject of a mental health assessment in due course," the statement adds.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
United Kingdom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US-led coalition’s air force downs Syrian warplane near Raqqa - command
2
Iran delivers missile strike at terrorists near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Russian oil major Rosneft discovers new hydrocarbon deposit on Artic shelf
4
Young female cancer patient rushed to hospital after video complaint to Putin
5
Russia remains main coal supplier for Ukraine — Energy Ministry
6
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
7
Crimea’s prosecutor steps down — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама