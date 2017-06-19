Police say van ploughing into crowd in London kills one, leaves ten injured

Police say van ploughing into crowd in London kills one, leaves ten injuredWorld June 19, 7:52
LONDON, June 19. /TASS/. One person was killed and ten injured as a van ploughed into pedestrians in north London, the city police said in a statement on Monday.
"One man was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement reads. "Eight people injured were taken to three separate hospitals; two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries," the London police added.
The incident occurred in the Seven Sisters Road area, outside the Finsbury Park mosque.
According to the statement, "at this stage there are no reports of any persons having suffered any knife injuries."
"The driver of the van - a man aged 48 - was found detained by members of public at the scene and then arrested by police in connection with the incident. He has been taken to hospital as a precaution, and will be taken into custody once discharged. He will also be subject of a mental health assessment in due course," the statement adds.