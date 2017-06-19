Back to Main page
Van hitting pedestrians in London leaves more than ten injured - newspaper

World
June 19, 4:34 UTC+3 LONDON

"Several people were reportedly hurt after the van ploughed into a crowd outside Finsbury Park Mosque" the Daily Mail said

© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

LONDON, June 19. /TASS/. More than ten people have been injured by a van hitting pedestrians in north London, the Daily Mail said on Monday.

According to the newspaper, "several people were reportedly hurt after the van ploughed into a crowd outside Finsbury Park Mosque, where hate cleric Abu Hamza once preached, as they finished Ramadan evening prayers." Bystanders wrestled the suspect to the floor and pinned him down until police arrived, the Daily Mail added.

A witness told Sky News that she "could see at least two people on the floor, not moving."

The London police said earlier that incident had occurred in the Seven Sisters Road area. "Police were called just after 00:20 on June 18 to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians. Officers are on the scene with other emergency services. There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested. Enquiries continue," the police statement said.

