Iraqi troops regain control of strategic checkpoint on Syrian border — TV

BEIRUT, June 18. /TASS/. The Iraqi government forces have regained control of the strategically important al-Waleed checkpoint on the border with Syria, Libya’s Al-Manar TV reported on Sunday.
Al-Waleed is located near the Syrian border crossing of At-Tanf, which serves as a base for US-backed opposition militants. This sector houses the strategically important Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian triangle, where the borders of the three states cross.
On June 9, Syria opposition troops approached the Iraqi border northeast of At-Tanf. The Syrian military command described the offensive as "a turning point in the battle against the Islamic State militants."
According to Al-Manar, this is the third crossing on the border between Iraq and Syria, liberated from the Islamic State (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia).
Armies of the two neighbors, Iraq and Syria, closely coordinate their operations in the border region. On June 14 in Baghdad, the two states’ military chiefs have discussed a joint plan to regain control over the 599-kilometer common frontier, captured by Islamic State militants two years ago. Until recently, the transport communication between Syria and Iraq was halted completely.