Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iraqi troops regain control of strategic checkpoint on Syrian border — TV

World
June 18, 3:08 UTC+3 BEIRUT

This sector houses the strategically important Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian triangle, where the borders of the three states cross

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo

BEIRUT, June 18. /TASS/. The Iraqi government forces have regained control of the strategically important al-Waleed checkpoint on the border with Syria, Libya’s Al-Manar TV reported on Sunday.

Read also

US seeks to prevent Syrian army’s control over border with Iraq, expert states

Al-Waleed is located near the Syrian border crossing of At-Tanf, which serves as a base for US-backed opposition militants. This sector houses the strategically important Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian triangle, where the borders of the three states cross.

On June 9, Syria opposition troops approached the Iraqi border northeast of At-Tanf. The Syrian military command described the offensive as "a turning point in the battle against the Islamic State militants."

According to Al-Manar, this is the third crossing on the border between Iraq and Syria, liberated from the Islamic State (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia).

Armies of the two neighbors, Iraq and Syria, closely coordinate their operations in the border region. On June 14 in Baghdad, the two states’ military chiefs have discussed a joint plan to regain control over the 599-kilometer common frontier, captured by Islamic State militants two years ago. Until recently, the transport communication between Syria and Iraq was halted completely.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iraqi troops regain control of strategic checkpoint on Syrian border — TV
2
German top diplomat hopes US fixes its mistakes in relations with Russia
3
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
4
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan
5
Young female cancer patient rushed to hospital after video complaint to Putin
6
Russian Navy to get seven advanced nuclear submarines by 2021
7
Russian Navy’s research vessel visits Saudi port on way to Antarctica
TOP STORIES
Реклама