Death toll in Moscow freak storm soars to 17

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Another person died in hospital after the May 29 hurricane in Moscow, bringing the total death toll to 17, the city’s healthcare department told TASS on Saturday.

"The victim of Moscow’s storm died in hospital," a spokesperson said. Another eight people remain in hospitals, and one of them is in a serious condition.

The hurricane ripped through Moscow and the Moscow Region on May 29, injuring dozens of people. The gusts of wind that swept through the capital reached around 30 meters per second and were accompanied by heavy downpours and hail. The strong wind uprooted trees, ripped off roofs and blew away metal sheets.

The storm caused a blackout in the Moscow Region, leaving more than 28,000 citizens without power. The cleanup efforts in the capital involved 33,000 personnel and 5,000 pieces of equipment.