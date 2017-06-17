Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev forces shell Donetsk republic over 70 times

World
June 17, 11:11 UTC+3 DONETSK

"The fire was opened at 20 settlements of the republic," the DPR operation command told the Donetsk News Agency

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, June 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces violated ceasefire 71 times over the past 24 hours, shelling the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the DPR operation command said on Saturday.

"The fire was opened at 20 settlements of the republic," a spokesman told the Donetsk News Agency.

During the shellings, the Kiev forces used artillery weapons, tanks, mortars, infantry combat vehicles, armored fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms. Several houses were damaged in Lozovskoy village in the Kuybyshevsky district and the Alexandrovka village in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

Earlier in the day, the administration of Yasinovataya reported that the Kashtanovoye village was cut off power after this morning’s shelling, and the Krasny Partisan village was partly left without electricity.

Ahead of the International Day for Protection of Children, the parties to the conflict had agreed to another ceasefire that came into force at midnight on June 1. Nevertheless, the shellings continue.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
2
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan
3
North Korea detains Russian yacht in Sea of Japan 'by mistake' — embassy
4
Everything you need to know about 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
5
Expert says US House of Representatives unlikely to support new sanctions on Russia
6
US may attack Syrian troops with multiple rocket launchers — Russian Defense Ministry
7
Tupolev design bureau bombers
TOP STORIES
Реклама