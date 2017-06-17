Kiev forces shell Donetsk republic over 70 times

Start of FIFA Confederations Cup is great holiday for Russia — sports ministerSport June 17, 10:40
DONETSK, June 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces violated ceasefire 71 times over the past 24 hours, shelling the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the DPR operation command said on Saturday.
"The fire was opened at 20 settlements of the republic," a spokesman told the Donetsk News Agency.
During the shellings, the Kiev forces used artillery weapons, tanks, mortars, infantry combat vehicles, armored fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms. Several houses were damaged in Lozovskoy village in the Kuybyshevsky district and the Alexandrovka village in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.
Earlier in the day, the administration of Yasinovataya reported that the Kashtanovoye village was cut off power after this morning’s shelling, and the Krasny Partisan village was partly left without electricity.
Ahead of the International Day for Protection of Children, the parties to the conflict had agreed to another ceasefire that came into force at midnight on June 1. Nevertheless, the shellings continue.