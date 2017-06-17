Back to Main page
Kiev forces shell Lugansk republic 13 times

World
June 17, 8:12 UTC+3 LUGANSK

The shellings targeted areas of Slavyanoserbsk, villages Frunze and Kalinovo, Kalinovka, Zhelobok, Logvinovo, Zholtoye, Sokolniki and Golubovskoye

LUGANSK, June 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces violated ceasefire 13 times over the past 24 hours, shelling militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, the LuganskInformCenter reported on Saturday citing local defense officials.

"The shellings targeted areas of Slavyanoserbsk, villages Frunze and Kalinovo, Kalinovka, Zhelobok, Logvinovo, Zholtoye, Sokolniki and Golubovskoye," the report said.

According to the report, the shelling was carried out from 122mm artillery weapons, 120mm and 82mm mortars, infantry combat vehicle, anti-aircraft mounts, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade launchers and small arms.

Ahead of the International Day for Protection of Children, the parties to the conflict had agreed to another ceasefire that came into force at midnight on June 1. Nevertheless, the shellings continue. According to the LPR militias, since autumn 2016 Kiev has disrupted 68 attempts to disengage forces and means on the contact line in Stanitsa Luganskaya.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
