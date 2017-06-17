Kiev forces shell Lugansk republic 13 times

Helmut Kohl to be remembered as advocate of German-Russian friendly relations — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 21:15
Russian PM invites Belarusian counterpart to Confederations Cup opening matchSport June 16, 20:17
Everything you need to know about 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport June 16, 20:14
Brazil and Russia to expand political dialogue — presidentWorld June 16, 19:44
Russian watchdog shuts down five illegal children’s holiday campsSociety & Culture June 16, 19:35
Russia and Belarus to decide on single oil and gas market by yearendBusiness & Economy June 16, 19:06
Russian men’s epee team triumphs at European fencing championshipsSport June 16, 18:49
Russia allows employed drivers from Belarus to use national driving licensesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 18:47
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering infernoSociety & Culture June 16, 18:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LUGANSK, June 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces violated ceasefire 13 times over the past 24 hours, shelling militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, the LuganskInformCenter reported on Saturday citing local defense officials.
"The shellings targeted areas of Slavyanoserbsk, villages Frunze and Kalinovo, Kalinovka, Zhelobok, Logvinovo, Zholtoye, Sokolniki and Golubovskoye," the report said.
According to the report, the shelling was carried out from 122mm artillery weapons, 120mm and 82mm mortars, infantry combat vehicle, anti-aircraft mounts, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade launchers and small arms.
Ahead of the International Day for Protection of Children, the parties to the conflict had agreed to another ceasefire that came into force at midnight on June 1. Nevertheless, the shellings continue. According to the LPR militias, since autumn 2016 Kiev has disrupted 68 attempts to disengage forces and means on the contact line in Stanitsa Luganskaya.