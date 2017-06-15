Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kamaz truck driver dies in fire at carrier rocket stage drop zone

World
June 15, 8:55 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The driver of a Kamaz truck operated by Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia rocket-and-space enterprise has died while extinguishing a fire in the Kazakh steppe, which erupted at the drop zone of the stages of the Russian Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, the Roscomos Space Corporation reported on Thursday.

Read also

Russia plans to launch new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket in 2022

"According to the available information, the Kamaz truck driver, an employee of JSC NPO Mashinostroyenia, has died while extinguishing the fire. JSC NPO Mashinostroyenia (not affiliated to Roscosmos) oversees maintenance of the drop zones. The fire engulfed the Kamaz vehicle after a particularly strong gust of wind," says a report obtained by TASS.

According to Roscosmos, the rocket’s stages fell in the designated area about 50 kilometers west of the city of Zhezkazgan. The rocket was launched from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Spaceport. It carried the Progress-MS-06 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station.

"Due to difficult weather conditions in the drop zone, a steppe fire emerged in a desolate location. There is no threat to the population, the fire has been localized," the corporation said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Malaysian air force plane missing, search and rescue mission launched — media
2
Graffiti painting of Cristiano Ronaldo appears near Team Portugal’s hotel in Russia
3
Putin to answer questions of Russians during his 15th Q&A marathon
4
Kamaz truck driver dies in fire at carrier rocket stage drop zone
5
Team Mexico arrives in Russia to take part in FIFA2017 Confederations Cup
6
No harassment of gays in Russia, Putin says in interview with Oliver Stone
7
Bangladesh Defense Ministry to purchase five Russian military transport helicopters
TOP STORIES
Реклама