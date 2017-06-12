Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkish prosecutors say Russian ambassador killed upon FETO’s order - TV

World
June 12, 17:01 UTC+3 ANKARA

The ambassador was gunned down on December 19, 2016 while delivering a speech at a photo exhibition

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Shemetov/Pool photo via AP

ANKARA, June 12. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was killed upon the order of supporters of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which is led by US-based Turkish preacher Fetullah Gulen, NTV channel reported on Monday citing the Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office.

According to the prosecutors, the perpetrator of the murder, off-duty Turkish police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas, had contacted with five people who are members of FETO. The investigators also found out that Altintas had met with one of the organization’s members in a five-star hotel in Cyprus, where he received instructions on how to assassinate the Russian ambassador.

The ambassador was gunned down on December 19, 2016 while delivering a speech at a photo exhibition. According to Turkey’s authorities, the attacker, an off-duty police officer named Mevlut Mert Altintas, was immediately killed by security forces. The Russian Foreign Ministry officially declared the ambassador’s murder a terrorist attack, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case designating Karlov’s assassination as an act of international terrorism. Karlov was posthumously awarded the Hero of Russia title.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkish prosecutors say Russian ambassador killed upon FETO’s order - TV
2
Russian diplomat advises West to stop obsessing over Crimea
3
Turkey holds ‘positive’ talks with Russia on S-400 missile systems purchase - deputy PM
4
Over 150 people detained in central Moscow for attending unauthorized rally - police
5
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
6
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
7
Russian ground forces receive brigade set of Iskander tactical missile system
TOP STORIES
Реклама