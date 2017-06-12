Back to Main page
Twelve people injured as Molotov cocktail is thrown into Paris restaurant

World
June 12, 5:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Seine-Saint-Denis has been the site of numerous disturbances in recent years, including terrorist incidents and rioting

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. At least 12 people, including six police officers, have been injured after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a restaurant in Aubervilliers in the French capital's northern suburbs, in the commune of Seine-Saint-Denis, following a botched robbery, The Mirror wrote on Sunday.

Three of the victims - diners or staff - were said to have been badly burned and witnesses reported seeing a petrol bomb being tossed at the restaurant, the newspaper said with reference to French media.

Those three victims were airlifted to hospital after the Molotov cocktail exploded and sent flames through a five-storey building where the restaurant is located.

The six police officers suffered minor injuries as they responded and helped the victims.

The incident occurred shortly before 8.30 pm local time as results came in following the first round of legislative elections in France.

Seine-Saint-Denis has been the site of numerous disturbances in recent years, including terrorist incidents and rioting.

