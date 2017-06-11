Interior Minister says Kratovo gunman firing back for several hours when sieged

Interior Minister says Kratovo gunman firing back for several hours when siegedWorld June 11, 1:24
MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The resident of the township of Kratovo, east off Moscow, who killed four people from a shotgun on Saturday night, kept firing back for several hours after police and National Guard units had blocked him, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said.
"The criminal was sieged and he kept firing back for several hours," he said. "A total of fourteen explosions occurred."
Kolokoltsev also said the investigators would explore the motives that has prompted the man to kill people.
"The investigation will give assessment to the criminal’s actions and will establish all of his motives," he said.