Man who opened fire from shotgun in township near Moscow eliminated to police

World
June 11, 1:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A resident of the township of Kratovo who killed four people was eliminated by the police and National Guard in the course of a special operation

1 pages in this article
© Alexey Shtokal/TASS

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. A resident of the township of Kratovo, east off Moscow, who opened fire from a shotgun and killed four people was eliminated by the police and National Guard in the course of a special operation, Irina Volk, an official spokesperson told TASS.

"The joint operation of the Interior Ministry and National Guard forces is over," she said. "The gunman has been eliminated.".

