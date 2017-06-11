Man who opened fire from shotgun in township near Moscow eliminated to police

Interior Minister says Kratovo gunman firing back for several hours when siegedWorld June 11, 1:24
MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. A resident of the township of Kratovo, east off Moscow, who opened fire from a shotgun and killed four people was eliminated by the police and National Guard in the course of a special operation, Irina Volk, an official spokesperson told TASS.
"The joint operation of the Interior Ministry and National Guard forces is over," she said. "The gunman has been eliminated.".