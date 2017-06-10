Back to Main page
Qatar wants to support positive relations with Iran

World
June 10, 15:38 UTC+3 CAIRO

"We want positive relations with Tehran," Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Adbulrahman Al Thani said

CAIRO, June 10. /TASS/. Qatar wants to support normal, positive relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the online version of the Asharq Al-Awsat reported Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Adbulrahman Al Thani saying during his visit to Moscow on Saturday.

"We want positive relations with Tehran," Qatar’s foreign minister said.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, Mauritius and the Maldives announced they severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and extremist ideology, of hostile policy and meddling in the affairs of the Arab states. Later on, Mauritania and the Comoros Islands followed suit. Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic status with Qatar. Some countries said they would cut sea and air traffic to Qatar, as well as expel Qatar’s diplomats and citizens. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless.

