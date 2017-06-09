Russian and Mongolian presidents discuss bilater ties

Court slaps house arrest on fifth member of St. Petersburg Church of ScientologySociety & Culture June 09, 15:55
Brussels court unblocks frozen Russian assets in BelgiumBusiness & Economy June 09, 15:46
Russian State Duma extends Elvira Nabiullina's term of office as Central Bank chiefBusiness & Economy June 09, 15:16
Pushkin Museum to put Titian, Tintoretto and Veronese on display in Moscow for first timeSociety & Culture June 09, 14:27
TASS chief points to media’s social responsibility as benchmark of professionalismBusiness & Economy June 09, 14:09
Thousands evacuated from business center after fire near Moscow railway stationWorld June 09, 14:07
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systemsMilitary & Defense June 09, 13:55
New Zealand’s football squad arrives in Russia for 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 09, 13:36
Secretary General says SCO becoming key Eurasian institutionBusiness & Economy June 09, 13:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj noted improvement in relations between his country and Russia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"We have good relations with Russia and good investments from Russia," Elbegdorj said at the meeting with Putin that was held during the SCO summit. Addressing his Russian counterpart in the Russian language, Mongolian president also noted that relations with Moscow are the most important issue on the international agenda for Ulaanbaatar.
Putin expressed his intention to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation with Elbegdorj.