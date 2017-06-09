Russian and Mongolian presidents discuss bilater ties

ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj noted improvement in relations between his country and Russia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have good relations with Russia and good investments from Russia," Elbegdorj said at the meeting with Putin that was held during the SCO summit. Addressing his Russian counterpart in the Russian language, Mongolian president also noted that relations with Moscow are the most important issue on the international agenda for Ulaanbaatar.

Putin expressed his intention to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation with Elbegdorj.