Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian and Mongolian presidents discuss bilater ties

World
June 09, 16:21 UTC+3 ASTANA
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Secretary General says SCO becoming key Eurasian institution

ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj noted improvement in relations between his country and Russia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have good relations with Russia and good investments from Russia," Elbegdorj said at the meeting with Putin that was held during the SCO summit. Addressing his Russian counterpart in the Russian language, Mongolian president also noted that relations with Moscow are the most important issue on the international agenda for Ulaanbaatar.

Putin expressed his intention to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation with Elbegdorj.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
2
Thousands evacuated from business center after fire near Moscow railway station
3
Brussels court unblocks frozen Russian assets in Belgium
4
Press review: China pipeline talks on thin ice and keys to ending diplomatic property spat
5
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems
6
India and Pakistan join SCO
7
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
TOP STORIES
Реклама