Conservatives lead UK polls with results counted in 510 out of 650 constituencies

World
June 09, 6:41 UTC+3 LONDON

Theresa May’s party currently has 229 mandates, Jeremy Corbyn and his Labor party are seven mandates behind

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. With results counted in 510 out of 650 constituencies on Friday, the ruling Conservative party leads the UK parliamentary race with a slight advantage over its major political opponent, the Labor party.

Theresa May’s party currently has 229 mandates, Jeremy Corbyn and his Labor party are seven mandates behind.

However, according to a latest forecast by Sky News, the country will see a huhg parliament with both parties failing to secure an absolute majority.

"Our projection is for the Conservatives to remain the largest party on 315 to 325 seats - with 326 required for a majority," the channel said. "The projected result would throw plans for Brexit negotiations to start this month into chaos, with the parties having to enter negotiations over who will form a government.".

