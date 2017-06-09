Back to Main page
May's Conservative party may lose parliamentary majority — exit poll

World
June 09, 0:51 UTC+3 LONDON

Prime Minister Theresa May’s conservative party will get 314 places in the 650-seat parliament, which is 16 mandates less than in the previous parliament

©  AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. The ruling Conservative Party leads the early parliamentary polls in the UK, but is on its way to ceding its parliamentary majority, according to an exit poll released on Thursday night.

According to an exit poll by the country’s three major broadcasters, Prime Minister Theresa May’s conservative party will get 314 places in the 650-seat parliament, which is 16 mandates less than in the previous parliament.

The Labour party will get 266 seats, while 14 will go to Liberal Democrats, 34 - to the Scottish National Party and 22 to other political forces.

With no overall majority, the Conservatives would not be able to overrule the combined weight of other parties.

May announced snap elections in late April in a bid to strengthen her party’s parliamentary majority before the start of the Brexit talks with Brussels.

The exit poll data was announced shortly after the polling stations closed at at 10:00 p.m. local time. The main flurry of results are due starting from 2.00 a.m. local time. The final result is due to be announced this morning.

