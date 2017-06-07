Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Seven reportedly killed in shootout in the Iranian parliament, four are held hostage, the Tasnim news agency said on its Twitter page.

According to media reports, the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks on the parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini.

AFP news agency has reported another blast has occurred in the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini.

#BREAKING Second suicide bombing at Iran shrine: state TV — AFP news agency (@AFP) 7 June 2017

There has been no official confirmation of the fatalities yet, the agency said.

According to earlier reports, at about 10:30 local time four gunmen burst into the Iranian parliament’s building and opened fire at security guards. At least eight were injured and one security guard was killed. Parliament members were not hurt.

A similar attack was mounted by unidentified terrorists on Wednesday at the Khomeini Mausoleum 40 kilometers south of Tehran. At least one militant armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle got into the mausoleum and opened erratic fire. After spending all cartridges he threw the weapon on the ground and blew himself up.

One of the alleged attackers in a window in Iran's parliament. pic.twitter.com/Oxyh0rjxNj — Thomas Erdbrink (@ThomasErdbrink) 7 June 2017