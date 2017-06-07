Back to Main page
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media

World
June 07, 11:26 updated at: June 07, 12:07 UTC+3

According to media reports, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks on the parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini

©  TIMA via REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Seven reportedly killed in shootout in the Iranian parliament, four are held hostage, the Tasnim news agency said on its Twitter page.

According to media reports, the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks on the parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini. 

AFP news agency has reported another blast has occurred in the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini. 

There has been no official confirmation of the fatalities yet, the agency said.

According to earlier reports, at about 10:30 local time four gunmen burst into the Iranian parliament’s building and opened fire at security guards. At least eight were injured and one security guard was killed. Parliament members were not hurt.

A similar attack was mounted by unidentified terrorists on Wednesday at the Khomeini Mausoleum 40 kilometers south of Tehran. At least one militant armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle got into the mausoleum and opened erratic fire. After spending all cartridges he threw the weapon on the ground and blew himself up.

