Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Several injured in shootout in Iran's parliament and Khomeini Mausoleum

World
June 07, 10:37 UTC+3 TEHRAN

At the moment the attackers are blocked inside the parliament

Share
1 pages in this article

Ruhollah Khomeini Mausoleum

© TIMA via REUTERS

TEHRAN, June 7. /TASS/. Several people were injured in a shootout inside the Ruhollah Khomeini Mausoleum on Wednesday morning, the IRINN television news channel said.

One of the attackers blew up himself, the Mehr news agency said on its Twitter page.

Two other attackers were apprehended by police. According to information available at this point one person was killed and five others injured in the incident. It is unclear yet whether the suicide bomber was the sole fatality. The nearby metro station is closed for entry for security reasons.

Earlier, a shootout was reported inside the Iranian parliament. Four gunmen burst into the building at 10:30 local time and opened erratic fire. Eight people were injured. The Tasnim news agency said one of the parliament’s security guards was killed.

At the moment the attackers are blocked inside the parliament’s administrative office. An operation to detain them is underway, the ISNA news agency said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senators condemn US-led coalition’s airstrike in Syria
2
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory - Putin
3
Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drills
4
Ukrainian president signs bill limiting use of Russian language on TV, radio
5
Russia opens visa-free entry to Confederations Cup fans on June 7
6
US-led coalition's Air Force delivers air strike at pro-government forces in Syria
7
Russia’s friendly against Hungary to be good test ahead of FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup
TOP STORIES
Реклама