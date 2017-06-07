Several injured in shootout in Iran's parliament and Khomeini Mausoleum

TEHRAN, June 7. /TASS/. Several people were injured in a shootout inside the Ruhollah Khomeini Mausoleum on Wednesday morning, the IRINN television news channel said.

One of the attackers blew up himself, the Mehr news agency said on its Twitter page.

#BREAKING#Iran Shooting

Police shuts streets around Parliament as security forces still trying to arrest gunmen inside Parl. pic.twitter.com/ezT2ArUIaM — Mehr News Agency (@MehrnewsCom) 7 June 2017

Two other attackers were apprehended by police. According to information available at this point one person was killed and five others injured in the incident. It is unclear yet whether the suicide bomber was the sole fatality. The nearby metro station is closed for entry for security reasons.

Earlier, a shootout was reported inside the Iranian parliament. Four gunmen burst into the building at 10:30 local time and opened erratic fire. Eight people were injured. The Tasnim news agency said one of the parliament’s security guards was killed.

At the moment the attackers are blocked inside the parliament’s administrative office. An operation to detain them is underway, the ISNA news agency said.

#BREAKING#Iran shooting

Moment of explosion on western wing outside Imam Khomeini shrine. pic.twitter.com/4U0OCYyEel — Mehr News Agency (@MehrnewsCom) 7 June 2017