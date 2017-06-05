Back to Main page
Woman killed, child wounded in Donbass — Donetsk News Agency

World
June 05, 10:08 UTC+3 DONETSK

Local administration claims a woman was killed and her son was wounded during the shelling carried out by the Kiev forces in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic

© Viktor Drachev/TASS

DONETSK, June 5. /TASS/. A woman was killed and her son was wounded during the shelling carried out by the Kiev forces in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the local administration told the Donetsk News Agency on Monday.

Read also
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov

Kiev regularly stages armed provocations in Donbass - Russian Foreign Minister

The shelling occurred late on Sunday near the Trudovskaya mine village when the woman and the child were walking on the street. "The shell exploded just near them. The mother, a 37-year-old woman, was killed at the scene. Her son was wounded," an official in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk said.

Since autumn 2014, the Contact Group seeking to find a solution to the conflict in southeast Ukraine’s region of Donbass has negotiated more than ten ceasefires but none lasted for long, with the parties accusing each other of breaking them down. Ahead of the International Day for Protection of Children, the parties to the conflict had agreed to another ceasefire that came into force at midnight on June 1. Nevertheless, the shellings continue.

Ukraine crisis
