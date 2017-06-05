Woman killed, child wounded in Donbass — Donetsk News Agency

Lavrov believes NATO buildup destabilizes EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 12:40
Killer of nine who gunned down guests claimed he wanted to ‘scare them’Society & Culture June 05, 12:15
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jetsMilitary & Defense June 05, 12:06
Woman killed, child wounded in Donbass — Donetsk News AgencyWorld June 05, 10:08
Russia to upgrade Su-35C fighterMilitary & Defense June 05, 8:34
Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with QatarWorld June 05, 7:48
Putin recommends US not to teach Russia how to liveRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 5:12
Putin notes parallels between Kennedy assassination and Russia’s alleged ‘meddling’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 3:49
London police arrest 12 peopleWorld June 04, 17:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DONETSK, June 5. /TASS/. A woman was killed and her son was wounded during the shelling carried out by the Kiev forces in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the local administration told the Donetsk News Agency on Monday.
The shelling occurred late on Sunday near the Trudovskaya mine village when the woman and the child were walking on the street. "The shell exploded just near them. The mother, a 37-year-old woman, was killed at the scene. Her son was wounded," an official in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk said.
Since autumn 2014, the Contact Group seeking to find a solution to the conflict in southeast Ukraine’s region of Donbass has negotiated more than ten ceasefires but none lasted for long, with the parties accusing each other of breaking them down. Ahead of the International Day for Protection of Children, the parties to the conflict had agreed to another ceasefire that came into force at midnight on June 1. Nevertheless, the shellings continue.