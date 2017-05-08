Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev regularly stages armed provocations in Donbass - Russian Foreign Minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 08, 10:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nothing more meaningful than Minsk agreements for settlement in Ukraine can be managed to be developed now, Sergey Lavrov said

Share
1 pages in this article
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov

©  Sergey Fadeichev / TASS

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies’ staff is regularly staging armed provocations on the contact line in Donbass so that not to implement the political portion of Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday in an interview with Mir TV Channel.

More news on
UKRAINE CRISIS
© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

Over 100 witnesses to testify in high treason case against Ukraine’s Yanukovich

Diplomat lashes out at Kiev for trying to blot out 2014 Odessa tragedy from public memory

Ukrainian prosecutor to seek life sentence for former president

"We are highly concerned of the status of Minsk agreements implementation, primarily as a result of sabotage of Ukrainian authorities," Lavrov said. "Examples of that are numerous," the minister said.

"This pertains to complete sabotaging of the political process and arranging armed provocations on the contact line on the regular basis, to have a reason not to perform the political component of the package of measures approved in Minsk," the Russian foreign minister said. "Plenty of facts exist in this regard, particularly in reports of the OSCE special monitoring mission," he added.

Nothing more meaningful than Minsk agreements for settlement in Ukraine can be managed to be developed now, Lavrov said. "President [Vladimir] Putin stressed, just like Chancellor [Angela] Merkel did, by the way, that we do not see an alternative to Minsk agreements," the minister said.

"Therefore our common line is to continue working within the Normandy Format - at the level of leaders, at the level of ministers, at the level of experts, and certainly within the framework of the Contract Group, where Kiev authorities and representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk are present along with representatives of Russia and OSCE," Lavrov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev regularly stages armed provocations in Donbass - Russian Foreign Minister
2
Russian military brass slams Pentagon official’s remark as retrograde Cold War rhetoric
3
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attack
4
‘Staged’ videos shot in Syria to show shelling aftermath — Russian reconciliation center
5
Russia presented draft resolution on de-escalation zones in Syria to UN Security Council
6
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
7
Russia unveils Su-30SME fighter export version at Singapore Airshow
TOP STORIES
Реклама