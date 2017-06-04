Chisinau seeks good relationship with Moscow - Moldova’s PM

MINSK, June 4. /TASS/. Chisinau is ready to build a good relationship with Moscow despite the EU integration course, Moldova’s Prime Minister Pavel Filip said in a televised interview with the Belarussian ONT channel on Sunday ahead of his visit to Minsk.

"I would like to reiterate that we seek and we want to have a good relationship with the Russian Federation, similar to the ones we would like to have with all countries" Filip said.

"Our course is towards the EU integration and we have achieved certain results in this respect," he added.

The interview also tackled Moldova’s observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"When we talk international agreements, they are to be ratified by the parliament. What our country’s president has signed is a document that does not require any ratification," the Moldovan prime minister said. "It is a sort of a symbolic gesture."

On April 14, leaders of the EAEU member countries (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia) agreed to grant Moldova an observer status at the EAEU at the union’s Supreme Council meeting in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek. Moldova’s President Igor Dodon called it then "a really significant and conscious step."

Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip’s visit to Belarus is due to take place on June 6-7.