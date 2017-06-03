Back to Main page
Putin questions need for NATO

World
June 03, 3:55 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"NATO was established as a Cold War instrument in the fight against the Soviet Union," Putin said

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned the need for NATO, saying that it was established as an instrument to counteract the Soviet Union, which is long gone.

"NATO was established as a Cold War instrument in the fight against the Soviet Union," Putin said in an excerpt of an NBC interview, to be aired in full on Sunday. "There is no longer any … Soviet Union.".

