Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Piloting error likely behind Russian Defense Ministry’s plane crash off Sochi coast

World
June 01, 0:04 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian defense ministry’s Tu-154 airliner might have crashed near the Black Sea city of Sochi in December 2016 due to the pilot’s error, the ministry told reporters on Wednesday, summing up results of the investigation.

Read also
Wreckage of Tu-154 plane, retrieved from the Black Sea off Sochi coastline

Defense minister vows causes of Tu-154 crash near Sochi will be disclosed soon

"The investigation has established that the crash could have been caused by spatial disorientation (situational unawareness) of the pilot which resulted in his erroneous actions in piloting the aircraft," the defense ministry said in a statement.

"The commission has not revealed any violations of current requirements regarding passenger seating in the Tu-154 cabin along with the weight and balance settings of the loaded cargo, which was 150 kilograms. Also, violations have not been found in fueling the aircraft at Sochi airport and an impact of external factors has not been revealed," the ministry said.

The investigative commission brought together the Defense Ministry’s experts, officials from the Transport Ministry, Interstate Aviation Committee, Industry and Trade Ministry alongside experts from the Tupolev aircraft manufacturer. They "meticulously assessed the circumstances prior to the crash and examined technical characteristics of the Tu-154 flight since its taking off from Sochi Airport," it said.

A Russian defense ministry Tu-154 bound for Syria crashed in the early morning on December 25, 2016 shortly after taking off from Sochi airport. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers. Among them were journalists from Russia's Channel One, Zvezda and NTV networks, servicemen and musicians from the world-acclaimed Alexandrov Ensemble, the official choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria. The Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Russian for Fair Aid or Fair Help) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, was also on board the flight.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
First-ever quantum metal synthesized by Russian and Japanese scientists
2
Chechnya’s leader ready to organize Finnish reporter’s trip at Russian diplomat’s request
3
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
4
Macron says France seeks to bring Russia and US closer
5
Russian cruise missiles hit terrorist targets near Palmyra
6
Russia's top diplomat points to Kabul bombing as sign to abandon double standards
7
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
TOP STORIES
Реклама