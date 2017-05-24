Defense minister vows causes of Tu-154 crash near Sochi will be disclosed soon

Russia, US discuss Syrian conflict in round-the-clock mode — defense ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 11:01
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The causes of the Tupolev-154 passenger liner’s crash near the Black Sea resort of Sochi late last year will be announced soon, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told the Federation Council (upper house of the Russian parliament) on Wednesday.
"I believe that we will have the latest data soon and disclose the final version then," Shoigu said.