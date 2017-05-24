Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense minister vows causes of Tu-154 crash near Sochi will be disclosed soon

World
May 24, 11:20 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The causes of the Tupolev-154 passenger liner’s crash near the Black Sea resort of Sochi late last year will be announced soon, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told the Federation Council (upper house of the Russian parliament) on Wednesday.

"I believe that we will have the latest data soon and disclose the final version then," Shoigu said.

Read also

Russian Investigative Committee denies Tu-154 crashed in Sochi due to overload

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, US discuss Syrian conflict in round-the-clock mode — defense minister
2
New radar system enters combat duty in Russia’s Far East
3
State trials of new missiles for S-350 Vityaz air defense systems to be over soon
4
Defense minister: Russia's future airborne radar to detect new generation aircraft
5
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
6
OPEC upgrades Russia’s 2017 oil production outlook
7
Foreign businesses lack state guarantees for their investment in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама