UN chief confirms participation in SPIEF and meeting with Putin

World
May 31, 21:27 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, May 31. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres plans to address the opening ceremony of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday, Geterreses' official spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday

Read also
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Kremlin aide unveils agenda of Russian president and UN secretary general talks

"The Secretary-General will leave New York this evening to participate in the St.Petersburg international economic forum," he said. "Upon arrival to St.Petersburg on Thursday tomorrow he will make opening remarks at the forum." He is also scheduled to meet with the Russian president V Putin and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, and also possibly with other leaders attending this forum.

SPIEF will be held from June 1 through June 3 under the motto "Achieving a New Balance on the Global Scale".

TASS is an information partner and the official photo host of the forum. Also, it is the operator of the SPIEF presentation zone.

President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier the SPIEF would bring together 511 companies from 62 countries as well as the heads of the United Nations, the International Atomic Energy Agency, OPEC, the IMF, and a number of other international organizations.

Topics
United Nations
