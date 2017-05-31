UN chief confirms participation in SPIEF and meeting with Putin

UNITED NATIONS, May 31. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres plans to address the opening ceremony of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday, Geterreses' official spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday

"The Secretary-General will leave New York this evening to participate in the St.Petersburg international economic forum," he said. "Upon arrival to St.Petersburg on Thursday tomorrow he will make opening remarks at the forum." He is also scheduled to meet with the Russian president V Putin and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, and also possibly with other leaders attending this forum.

SPIEF will be held from June 1 through June 3 under the motto "Achieving a New Balance on the Global Scale".

President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier the SPIEF would bring together 511 companies from 62 countries as well as the heads of the United Nations, the International Atomic Energy Agency, OPEC, the IMF, and a number of other international organizations.