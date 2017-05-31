UN chief confirms participation in SPIEF and meeting with Putin

Chechnya’s leader ready to organize Finnish reporter’s trip at Russian diplomat’s requestSociety & Culture May 31, 21:15
Gazprom comments on Stockholm Court's ruling in dispute with NaftogazBusiness & Economy May 31, 20:30
Macron says France seeks to bring Russia and US closerWorld May 31, 18:59
Court orders 2 mln rubles compensation to activist Dadin for wrongful prosecutionRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 18:43
Russian scientists discover novel substance for luminescent labelsScience & Space May 31, 18:38
Stockholm court revokes Gazprom’s obligation under gas supplies deal with Kiev — NaftogazBusiness & Economy May 31, 18:27
First-ever quantum metal synthesized by Russian and Japanese scientistsScience & Space May 31, 18:09
Russia declares two Estonian diplomats persona non grataRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 17:49
President blames Moldovan government for diplomats’ expulsion from MoscowWorld May 31, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UNITED NATIONS, May 31. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres plans to address the opening ceremony of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday, Geterreses' official spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday
"The Secretary-General will leave New York this evening to participate in the St.Petersburg international economic forum," he said. "Upon arrival to St.Petersburg on Thursday tomorrow he will make opening remarks at the forum." He is also scheduled to meet with the Russian president V Putin and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, and also possibly with other leaders attending this forum.
SPIEF will be held from June 1 through June 3 under the motto "Achieving a New Balance on the Global Scale".
TASS is an information partner and the official photo host of the forum. Also, it is the operator of the SPIEF presentation zone.
President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier the SPIEF would bring together 511 companies from 62 countries as well as the heads of the United Nations, the International Atomic Energy Agency, OPEC, the IMF, and a number of other international organizations.