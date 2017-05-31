Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin aide unveils agenda of Russian president and UN secretary general talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 16:39 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Antonio Guterres will focus on ‘hot’ international issues, namely terrorism, Syria and Korea, and the Ukraine crisis along with issues related to the UN reforming

Share
1 pages in this article
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

© EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss Russia’s insufficient representation at some UN bodies, Syria and Ukraine crises, and situation on the Korean Peninsula with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president, told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

Putin to take part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

"It (Putin’s meeting with the UN Secretary General) will focus on ‘hot’ international issues, namely terrorism, then certainly, Syria and Korea, and apparently, the Ukraine crisis along with issues related to the UN reforming," Ushakov said. "We are closely watching these issues as Russia’s representation at some UN bodies is evidently not sufficient enough."

Putin will hold short meetings with Austria’s Chancellor Christian Kern, President of Republica Srpska Milorad Dodik, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Nechervan Barzani and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he went on. 

"Other meetings (between Putin and other leaders and heads of delegations) are not ruled out," the Kremlin representative said.

Putin-Modi meeting

 Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi, will discuss the struggle against terrorism, Syria crisis and situation on the Korean Peninsula at upcoming talks in the Russian second-biggest city of St. Petersburg, according to Ushakov.

Read also

Russian defense minister comments on military cooperation with India

"The themes (of the talks between Putin and Modi) are the fight against terrorism, the situation in the Middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on the Syria crisis, the situation in Afghanistan and the situation on the Korean Peninsula," Ushakov said.

"The list (of papers to be signed following Modi’s visit) is being finalized, but we expect around ten documents to be signed in the presence of Russian President and Indian Prime Minister," Ushakov said. "Also, the so-called St. Petersburg declaration of Russia and India will be adopted following the talks, which will specify various steps aimed at expansion of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian areas," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's top diplomat points to Kabul bombing as sign to abandon double standards
2
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
3
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
4
Russia imports first lot of tomatoes from Syria
5
Kremlin says US Democratic Party’s stance not source of Russia-US tension
6
Sochi mayor regrets banana incident at city carnival
7
IS group claims responsibility for terror attack in downtown Kabul
TOP STORIES
Реклама