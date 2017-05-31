Kremlin aide unveils agenda of Russian president and UN secretary general talks

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss Russia’s insufficient representation at some UN bodies, Syria and Ukraine crises, and situation on the Korean Peninsula with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president, told reporters on Wednesday.

"It (Putin’s meeting with the UN Secretary General) will focus on ‘hot’ international issues, namely terrorism, then certainly, Syria and Korea, and apparently, the Ukraine crisis along with issues related to the UN reforming," Ushakov said. "We are closely watching these issues as Russia’s representation at some UN bodies is evidently not sufficient enough."

Putin will hold short meetings with Austria’s Chancellor Christian Kern, President of Republica Srpska Milorad Dodik, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Nechervan Barzani and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he went on.

"Other meetings (between Putin and other leaders and heads of delegations) are not ruled out," the Kremlin representative said.

Putin-Modi meeting

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi, will discuss the struggle against terrorism, Syria crisis and situation on the Korean Peninsula at upcoming talks in the Russian second-biggest city of St. Petersburg, according to Ushakov.

"The themes (of the talks between Putin and Modi) are the fight against terrorism, the situation in the Middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on the Syria crisis, the situation in Afghanistan and the situation on the Korean Peninsula," Ushakov said.

"The list (of papers to be signed following Modi’s visit) is being finalized, but we expect around ten documents to be signed in the presence of Russian President and Indian Prime Minister," Ushakov said. "Also, the so-called St. Petersburg declaration of Russia and India will be adopted following the talks, which will specify various steps aimed at expansion of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian areas," he added.