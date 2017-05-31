Back to Main page
Normandy Four leaders to discuss OSCE report on Ukraine

World
May 31, 17:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Normandy Four leaders will discuss the OSCE’s report on Ukraine over the phone

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Normandy Four leaders will discuss the OSCE’s report on Ukraine over the phone, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"This conversation will focus on the OSCE mission’s report. When the OSCE mission presents this report, which will contain its ideas and proposals, the Normandy Four leaders will discuss it over the phone," Ushakov said.

He noted that this is what had been agreed upon. As Ushakov stated, an agreement that the Normandy format must continue operating and that France’s new president must join it had been formed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to Paris.

According to Ushakov, the French president informed Putin about his wish to "play an active role in the Normandy format’s efforts." The Kremlin official pointed out that France’s new president intends to galvanize the group’s work.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
