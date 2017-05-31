Back to Main page
IS group claims responsibility for terror attack in downtown Kabul

World
May 31, 14:13 UTC+3 KUWAIT CITY

Some 90 people were killed and 380 others were wounded in the blast

© EPA/JAWAD JALALI

Read also

Kabul blast kills at least 80, leaves hundreds wounded — media

KUWAIT CITY, May 31. /TASS/. The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s terror attack near the diplomatic quarter in downtown Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, the Al Mayadeen TV channel said on Twitter.

The blast occurred at 8:30 local time (03:30 GMT) in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood near Germany’s Embassy. Embassies of Japan, Iran and India and other countries are located close to the blast site.

Some 90 people were killed and 380 others were wounded, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll may grow as many of the victims, including women and children, are in a serious condition.

