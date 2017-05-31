IS group claims responsibility for terror attack in downtown Kabul

Kremlin says US Democratic Party’s stance not source of Russia-US tensionRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 14:37
KUWAIT CITY, May 31. /TASS/. The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s terror attack near the diplomatic quarter in downtown Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, the Al Mayadeen TV channel said on Twitter.
The blast occurred at 8:30 local time (03:30 GMT) in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood near Germany’s Embassy. Embassies of Japan, Iran and India and other countries are located close to the blast site.
Some 90 people were killed and 380 others were wounded, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll may grow as many of the victims, including women and children, are in a serious condition.