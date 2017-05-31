Kabul blast kills at least 65, leaves hundreds wounded — media

Kabul blast kills at least 65, leaves hundreds wounded — mediaWorld May 31, 9:25
KUWAIT CITY, May 31. /TASS/. At least 65 people have been killed and around 325 suffered wounds in a blast that hit the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, the TOLOnews TV channel reported citing a spokesman for the country’s Health Ministry.
Few days into #Ramadan, a huge blast rocked #Afghan capital #Kabul near the presidential palace & foreign embassies pic.twitter.com/2Ue3y7oUhS— SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) 31 May 2017
Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said that the blast had been caused by a vehicle bomb left not far from the German embassy. Embassies of Japan, Iran and India are also located in that area.
No extremist group active in the country has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.
#KabulBlast frightening no of casualties feared. Terrorists have no religion & respect to #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/kznj3zEOYT— ahmad shah katawazai (@askatawazai) 31 May 2017