Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kabul blast kills at least 65, leaves hundreds wounded — media

World
May 31, 9:25 UTC+3 KUWAIT CITY

The blast has been caused by a vehicle bomb left not far from the German embassy, Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KUWAIT CITY, May 31. /TASS/. At least 65 people have been killed and around 325 suffered wounds in a blast that hit the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, the TOLOnews TV channel reported citing a spokesman for the country’s Health Ministry.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said that the blast had been caused by a vehicle bomb left not far from the German embassy. Embassies of Japan, Iran and India are also located in that area.

No extremist group active in the country has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian cruise missiles hit terrorist targets near Palmyra
2
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
3
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
4
Putin believes NATO expansion policy is short-sighted
5
Defense minister briefs Putin on successful missile attack on IS facilities in Syria
6
Putin makes reminder to Kiev compliance with Minsk accords essential
7
Kabul blast kills at least 65, leaves hundreds wounded — media
TOP STORIES
Реклама